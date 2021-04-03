Herring urges businesses to look out for fake vaccine cards

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he wants businesses to help stop the sales of fake coronavirus vaccination cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that the Herring is one of 45 state attorney generals calling on companies such as Twitter and eBay to help. The law enforcement leaders say the companies should keep an eye out for ads or links to sales of blank or counterfeit vaccine cards.

People who’ve gotten a shot receive a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. It proves that they’ve been vaccinated and provides a reminder for when to get their second shot.

Herring said that people who lie about being vaccinated are a threat to public health.

