Advertisement

Herring urges businesses to look out for fake vaccine cards

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he wants businesses to help stop the sales of fake coronavirus vaccination cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that the Herring is one of 45 state attorney generals calling on companies such as Twitter and eBay to help. The law enforcement leaders say the companies should keep an eye out for ads or links to sales of blank or counterfeit vaccine cards.

People who’ve gotten a shot receive a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. It proves that they’ve been vaccinated and provides a reminder for when to get their second shot.

Herring said that people who lie about being vaccinated are a threat to public health.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Mother, two children dead after apparent murder-suicide in Moorefield
Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Thomas Farrell
Dominion Energy leader dies day after stepping down from position
VDOT expects backups on I-81 after tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash causes backups on I-81

Latest News

FAFSA website screengrab.
Fewer students are filling out the FAFSA for college aid
Easter Bunny hops through Dayton
Town of Dayton finds creative ways to hold holiday celebrations during the pandemic
Harrisonburg City Council tours MRRJ
Harrisonburg City Council members tour Middle River Regional Jail
Weather Forecast 4-3-2021
Weather Forecast 4-3-2021