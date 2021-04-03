JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, April 2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Friday, April 2.

JMU women’s volleyball falls in CAA Tournament

The James Madison women’s volleyball team lost to Northeastern, 3-1, in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament in Towson, Maryland Friday night. JMU won the first set before the Huskies claimed the next three sets en route to victory.

Caitlyn Meyer and Sophia Davis each had 14 kills for JMU but the Dukes hit just .128 as a team. Erica Staunton paced Northeastern with 20 kills. JMU finishes the season with a 7-3 overall record and champions of the CAA South Division.

Prior to the match, JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher was named CAA Coach of the Year and freshman outside hitter Miëtte Veldman was named the CAA Rookie of the Year.

JMU baseball earns win over Charleston in CAA opener

Playing its first game since March 14, the James Madison baseball team pounded out 15 hits in a 9-3 victory over College of Charleston Friday afternoon at Eagle Field in Harrisonburg. Every starter in JMU’s lineup recorded at least one hit in the victory.

JMU scored runs in each of the first four innings to build an early 8-1 lead. Fox Semones went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored while Tre Dabney, Travis Reifsnider, Mason Dunaway, and Nick Zona each had a pair of hits in the victory. Left-hander Liam McDonnell earned the win on the mound by allowing two earned runs over five innings of work. Lefty reliever Donovan Burke tossed three shutout innings out of the bullpen.

JMU improves to 4-6 overall (1-0 CAA). The teams are scheduled to play again Saturday in Harrisonburg. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Extended highlights from @JMUBaseball's series-opening win over Charleston Friday afternoon to begin CAA play: https://t.co/gfMI9EqAdT pic.twitter.com/jCmVIBfhB9 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) April 3, 2021

JMU men’s soccer remains unbeaten with win at William & Mary

The James Madison men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win at William & Mary Friday afternoon.

Clay O’Bara’s goal in the 66th minute proved to be the difference in the match. Led by goalkeeper T.J. Bush, who recorded three saves, JMU’s defense pitched a shutout to secure the victory.

JMU improves to 4-0-1 Overall (3-0 CAA). The victory was head coach Paul Zazenski’s 100th of his career.

JMU field hockey earns road win at Drexel

The James Madison field hockey team defeated Drexel, 2-1, Friday afternoon in Philadelphia, PA.

Eveline Zwager scored JMU’s first goal of the contest while Lauren Satchell came through in the clutch, scoring the game-winning goal for the Dukes in the third quarter.

JMU improves to 2-1 Overall (2-0 CAA).

