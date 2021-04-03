Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors hears feedback on proposed school budget cuts

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed change to next year’s budget including a cut in the amount given to the county’s school division.

The hearing was held at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School and lasted more than two and a half hours with comments from citizens in person, virtually, and written.

The proposed cut sets aside $28 million to schools for next year, $2.5 million less than the current year’s school budget and $4 million less than what was requested.

What appeared to be one reason for the change in the budget was the school board’s decision to retire and rename school names and their mascots on the southern campus of the county.

Dennis Morris, Vice Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said a majority of those who spoke Thursday night asked the board to level fund the school board or to take a second look at the proposed budget.

He said while there were come who requested the appropriation to be a smaller amount, the board was taking note and has spoken with community members on the issue.

“We’re put into office to represent the people and we need to take a good hard look at this,” Morris said. “We’re going to be spending a lot of time at our next work session on the educational opportunities and the school budget.”

The next work session will be on Tuesday, April 6. at 9 a.m.

The board could finalize the budget on April 13. but Morris said the board could also add an extra work session before a decision if they would like.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.