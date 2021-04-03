Advertisement

Town of Dayton finds creative ways to hold holiday celebrations during the pandemic

The Easter Bunny visited the town on Saturday to hand out some Easter baskets.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Many Easter events throughout the Valley look a little different this year with the ongoing pandemic.

The Town of Dayton usually has an Easter egg hunt at the park, but many events have been cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Mayor Clark Jackson said they have tried to find creative ways to spread joy to people of all ages.

On Saturday, the Easter Bunny took a trip through the Town of Dayton and handed out Easter baskets.

“We’re just looking to see some smiles on kids’ faces. They have all been affected probably more than anything else with not going to school and everything else, so it is an opportunity for us to give back and put a smile on the residents’ faces,” Jackson said.

The town had a drive-thru event on Friday where community members could swing by and get some candy.

They held a similar event for Halloween.

