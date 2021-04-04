Bridgewater College baseball and soccer with big Saturday matchups
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College baseball and women’s soccer played the ODAC’s best on Saturday.
The Eagles’ baseball squad was swept in a doubleheader by Randolph-Macon 11-2 in game one and 17-4 in game two. The Yellow Jackets are now 10-0 in ODAC play.
In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Eagles’ women’s soccer team fell to Washington and Lee 2-1. Washington and Lee is now 7-0 in ODAC play, while Bridgewater has its first loss, now a 6-1 league record.
