Bridgewater College baseball and soccer with big Saturday matchups

Bridgewater College baseball drops a doubleheader to Randolph-Macon.
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College baseball and women’s soccer played the ODAC’s best on Saturday.

The Eagles’ baseball squad was swept in a doubleheader by Randolph-Macon 11-2 in game one and 17-4 in game two. The Yellow Jackets are now 10-0 in ODAC play.

In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Eagles’ women’s soccer team fell to Washington and Lee 2-1. Washington and Lee is now 7-0 in ODAC play, while Bridgewater has its first loss, now a 6-1 league record.

