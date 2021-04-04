Advertisement

Bridgewater football wins season finale, Clark’s final game

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team took down Shenandoah in the ODAC fifth-place game 22-14 Saturday in Winchester.

The Eagles had two pick-six’s in the first quarter to get out to a quick lead. Viante Tucker scored later in the game for Bridgewater.

Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark won his final game at the helm of the Eagles. Clark retires as the ODAC’s winningest football coach with a 167-103-1 career record.

“I am feeling very grateful for just the wonderful people I have shared this ride with and certainly the effort these kids gave tonight...with or without the result tonight, I have been blessed to have a career,” Clark said following the win.

The Eagles finish the 2020-2021 season 3-2.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

