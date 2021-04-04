Advertisement

Community members helped distribute Easter eggs throughout Strasburg

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some families in the Strasburg area woke up on Easter morning to find that their house had been egged... with Easter eggs.

Volunteers from the community and the Strasburg Fire Department helped distribute Easter eggs at homes throughout the community.

“For most folks I think the last 12 months has been physically and mentally draining all of us, so if we can bring a little joy to the community and those who might need a little cheer,” Chris Ritenour, Vice President of the Strasburg Fire Department, said.

Students in the FFA program at Signal Knob Middle School helped stuff the Easter eggs and their teacher Ashley Yanego said it was great to see the students getting involved.

“Our community is really tied together with service and loving one another and caring for one another. Our students may have just stuffed Easter eggs, but you can hear the impact it has had in our community,” Yanego said.

This is the first time the community has done this, but they hope to do it again next year.

