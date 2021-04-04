Advertisement

Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV is working to get more information about a crash that happened Saturday evening along Route 33 in Rockingham County near the Swift Run Gap entrance of Shenandoah National Park.

V-DOT cameras showed first responders on scene around 4 p.m. before the scene was cleared around 8 p.m.

WHSV has reached out to Virginia State Police for more details about this crash. Check back here as this story develops.

