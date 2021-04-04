Advertisement

Crash shuts down I-81 in Augusta County Saturday night

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The southbound lanes of I-81 were shut down at mile marker 217 Saturday night due to a crash in that area.

The call was reported just after 9 p.m.

V-DOT cameras showed two helicopters landing on the interstate.

Both lanes re-opened shortly before 11 p.m. traffic was backed up about three miles.

WHSV reached out to Virginia State Police. Check back here for updates on this story.

