Advertisement

Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.(Source: Gov. Asa Hutchinson on YouTube)
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday vetoed legislation that would have made his state the first to ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth.

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

The Republican Legislature could still enact the measure, since it only takes a simple majority to override a governor’s veto in Arkansas.

Hutchinson’s veto follow pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

It was the latest measure targeting transgender people that easily advanced in the Arkansas Legislature and other states this year. Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee’s governors have signed laws banning transgender girls and women from competing on school sports teams consistent with the gender identity.

Hutchinson recently signed a measure allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections, a law that opponents have said could be used to turn away LGBTQ patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,267 on Sunday
Easter Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg
Churches continue to find creative ways to worship in the pandemic
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Herring urges businesses to look out for fake vaccine cards

Latest News

Many counties in America lack the number of doctors recommended by the U.S. government. The...
Large swaths of rural America are health care deserts with too few primary care doctors, pediatricians, and OB-GYNs to care for residents
PD chief testifies, focus shifts in Chauvin trial
PD chief testifies, focus shifts in Chauvin trial
News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law...
Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest
File image
Police investigate homicide near VCU campus
"Vax Hawks" help thousands of Central Virginians book the exact vaccine shot they're hoping to...
‘Vax hawks’ help thousands in Central Virginia find vaccine appointments