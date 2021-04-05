Advertisement

Bail denied for Mountain Valley Pipeline protester

Alexander Lowe mugshot
Alexander Lowe mugshot(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bail was denied Monday for a man arrested for trespassing as a protester against the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Montgomery County.

Alexander Lowe, 24 of Worcester, Massachusetts, was in court and told he would stay in the Montgomery County Jail, with another hearing set for May 5.

He was arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Interfering with the Property Rights of Another.

Lowe was the lone remaining tree sitter after others were removed two weeks ago from the site on Yellow Finch Lane.

Another protester, Claire Fiocco, 23 of Dorset, Vermont, also remains in jail without bond.

A small number of people are standing outside the courthouse in support of the protesters.

