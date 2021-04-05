Advertisement

Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to give remarks Monday on the tradition of Easter at the White House, with first lady Jill Biden also in attendance.

The White House canceled the annual Easter Egg Roll for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration also is marking the holiday by sending out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals.

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the tradition in 1878.

There have been a few other times when the event was either moved off the White House grounds or cancelled. During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson suspended the Egg Roll, and Franklin Roosevelt did the same during World War II. President Harry Truman scratched the Egg Roll from 1948 to 1952, because of food rationing and renovations at the White House.

President Dwight Eisenhower restored the event in 1953.

Happy Easter from the White House!

Posted by The White House on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,267 on Sunday
Easter Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg
Churches continue to find creative ways to worship in the pandemic
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Herring urges businesses to look out for fake vaccine cards

Latest News

George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton, Va.
Officials: Staunton man charged with online solicitation of a minor
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle
Memphis police released surveillance photos of a woman shooting inside a Burger King drive-thru...
Angry customer opens fire at Memphis Burger King
A woman was caught on surveillance shooting inside a Burger King drive-thru window.
Police: Woman shoots inside Memphis Burger King