STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton Fire and Rescue tweeted on Monday morning the city has issued a burn ban for the day.

All open burning in Staunton has been banned for Monday, April 5.

If you have any questions concerning the burn ban, you can call 540-332-3960.

Open burning has been banned in the City of Staunton for today. If you have questions, please call 540-332-3960. #burnban pic.twitter.com/bZSkDgliqz — Staunton Fire Rescue (@stauntonfire) April 5, 2021

