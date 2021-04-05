Central Shenandoah Health District distributing largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, the Central Shenandoah Health District, or CSHD, plans to distribute the most vaccines it has since distribution began. About 12,700 doses of Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer will go into arms this week.

Last week, 7,400 vaccines were given by the CSHD. The health district is serving those in Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c, 65 and older, and 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions.

Appointments continue to fill up quickly, so the health district still encourages everyone who is interested to register or update their registration.

A new challenge the CSHD is facing is people leaving the health district for their first dose of Moderna or Pfizer and then trying to get the second shot within the district’s limits.

“Your second dose gets matched to that actual area, so the expectation is that you go back to where you got the first dose,” Marsha Rodeffer, the CSHD Nurse Manager, said. “If you can’t go back, it makes it logistically a little bit hard for us to get that second dose. It’s not an impossibility, but it is a difficult situation.”

Rodeffer said before traveling to a clinic, make sure you’ll be able to head back to that area within 21 or 28 days.

Beginning April 18, Virginia’s health districts will move into Phase 2 and begin vaccinating the general population.

Rodeffer said, at that point, she thinks more retail pharmacies and private health providers will be administering shots, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new guidelines for fully vaccinated travelers, but the CSHD has reminders for those making travel plans.

Rodeffer said even those who have gotten their shots should continue to be COVID-conscious. Wear masks, social distance, and wash your hands until the state has reached herd immunity.

“We still need to be vigilant because there are a lot of variants that are popping up, and it is in Virginia,” Rodeffer said. “We would like everyone to continue being vigilant even if you are vaccinated.”

The CDC is still learning how many people have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before most people can be considered protected.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 18.1% of the commonwealth’s population is fully vaccinated and 32.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.