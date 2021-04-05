Community Spotlight: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, we’re featuring an organization that works to raise awareness about the issue of suicide in the Shenandoah Valley: the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I got involved because I actually lost three close family members to suicide,” said Markita Madden-Puckett, a board member of the foundation’s Virginia chapter. “After the third death in my family, my family formed a team for the local walk, the Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Walk.”

Much of the support for the foundation comes from fundraisers such as its annual walk. Registration is open for the event in the fall.

“We receive no private funding, so everything comes through private sources.” Madden-Puckett said. “I would say we would all be pretty hard pressed to find someone who hasn’t been impacted by suicide in some way. Most of our volunteers are loss survivors, it’s a hard thing for them, something they want to do, because they’ve been impacted by suicide and they don’t want to see other families go through what they’ve been through.”

Madden-Puckett says COVID has helped to step up the organization’s presence as a resource in the community. Many of the group’s educational programs have moved to a virtual format.

“We just start encouraging people to talk about how they’re feeling, and that’s something that’s been really important through COVID,” Madden-Puckett said.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255.)

For details about American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, visit its website.

