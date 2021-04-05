Advertisement

Controlled burn to take place in Cub Run area of Shenandoah

(Nick Nelson)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Emergency Communications Center took to Facebook to alert residents of a controlled burn taking place in the Cub Run area of Shenandoah.

According to the Facebook post, the controlled burn, handled by the Forest Service, will take place on Monday, and the area the burn is located in is approximately 3,500 miles.

A helicopter will also be utilized.

The Forest Service is doing a controlled burn in the Cub Run area of Shenandoah that is approximately 3,500 acres. They will be utilizing a helicopter as well.

Posted by Page County Emergency Communications Center on Monday, April 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,267 on Sunday
Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Herring urges businesses to look out for fake vaccine cards

Latest News

Burn ban issued for Staunton Monday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,023 on Monday
A Stuarts Draft couple visits the LOVE sign at Chincoteague Island.
Stuarts Draft couple visits over 338 LOVE signs
Stuarts Draft couple visits over 338 LOVE signs
Stuarts Draft couple visits over 338 LOVE signs