Controlled burn to take place in Cub Run area of Shenandoah
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Emergency Communications Center took to Facebook to alert residents of a controlled burn taking place in the Cub Run area of Shenandoah.
According to the Facebook post, the controlled burn, handled by the Forest Service, will take place on Monday, and the area the burn is located in is approximately 3,500 miles.
A helicopter will also be utilized.
