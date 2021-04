AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Motorists on I-81 North in Augusta County can expect four miles of delays due to a tractor-trailer crash.

An I-81 traffic camera at mile marker 215 near Staunton shows backups from a crash near mile marker 220. (VDOT)

VDOT cameras show the crash at around mile marker 220.7. According to a tweet from VDOT Staunton, the right lane is closed.

#I81 northbound at MM 220.7 in Augusta Country has 4 miles of delay. Truck crash with right lane closure #VDOT pic.twitter.com/gpDVi2NqNS — VDOT Staunton (@VaDOTStaunton) April 5, 2021

