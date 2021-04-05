Advertisement

Dogs of Charlottesville join in on the hunt for Easter Eggs

Dogs hunt for Easter treats at Ix Art Park
Dogs hunt for Easter treats at Ix Art Park(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hunting for Easter eggs is a fun way for you and your family to celebrate the holiday. Why not do it with your dog?

Animal Connection at IX Art Park hosted their very own doggy Easter egg hunt this weekend to let our four-legged friends get in on the action. Dogs of all shapes and sizes used their K-9 smell to sniff out treats and prizes hidden around the park. Some of them even came dressed in their Easter best.

“You know it’s so much fun to celebrate just really any kind of holiday, Valentine’s Day, Easter, birthdays, whatever it is, it’s just fun to get your dogs involved. They’re part of the family,” said Pattie Zeller, owner of Animal Connection.

Donations from the event went to Green Dogs Unleashed, a foster group trying to find a forever home for dogs of all ages.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
Thomas Farrell
Dominion Energy leader dies day after stepping down from position
Generic image of police line
Mother, two children dead after apparent murder-suicide in Moorefield
Mugshot of Gregory Joyner, granted parole after serving prison time for the 1988 murder of...
Lynchburg man sentenced to life in prison in 1989 released on parole
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead

Latest News

Updated Virginia laws aim to end HIV stigma
Highs around 70.
Ben's Evening Forecast 4/4/2021
Volunteers help lay Easter eggs in the community
Community members helped distribute Easter eggs throughout Strasburg
Easter Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg
Churches continue to find creative ways to worship in the pandemic