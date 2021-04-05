Dogs of Charlottesville join in on the hunt for Easter Eggs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hunting for Easter eggs is a fun way for you and your family to celebrate the holiday. Why not do it with your dog?

Animal Connection at IX Art Park hosted their very own doggy Easter egg hunt this weekend to let our four-legged friends get in on the action. Dogs of all shapes and sizes used their K-9 smell to sniff out treats and prizes hidden around the park. Some of them even came dressed in their Easter best.

“You know it’s so much fun to celebrate just really any kind of holiday, Valentine’s Day, Easter, birthdays, whatever it is, it’s just fun to get your dogs involved. They’re part of the family,” said Pattie Zeller, owner of Animal Connection.

Donations from the event went to Green Dogs Unleashed, a foster group trying to find a forever home for dogs of all ages.

