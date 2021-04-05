Advertisement

Educators weigh in on advancements for COVID-19 vaccines for children

Many pharmaceutical companies are making advancements toward a COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There have been some promising advancements in COVID-19 vaccines for children.

Pfizer announced at the end of March that its vaccine is safe and effective in kids ages 12 to 15, and they are not the only company doing trials on the younger population.

Results are expected from Moderna on its vaccine for 12 to 17-year-olds later this year and Johnson and Johnson is also testing adolescents.

While the vaccines are not approved just yet for children, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said getting teachers and staff vaccinated was the first step, but potentially having students next is another stride forward.

“It is very encouraging for schools to know that it is possible that students may be possible by fall,” Richards said.

It is not definite exactly when younger students may have a vaccine, but all Virginians ages 16-years-old and up will be eligible on April 18.

Richards said he believes it will be beneficial for high school students to get the vaccine.

“That is because older students, older people are more prone to contracting and transmitting the virus than the younger ones, so it is very important that we get those 16 and up vaccinated,” Richards said.

He added that vaccinating students may make people feel more at ease.

“Even people with masks on, vaccinated, I think there is still a considerable amount of anxiety and some of that might be eased if we have vaccines extending down to the lower age levels,” Richards said.

Richards said it will ultimately be up to the Virginia Department of Health to decide whether COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for students in the future, but said their schools are recommending the vaccine for anyone eligible to get it.

