Four charged in federal court in dog fighting operation

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities in Virginia have charged four people with conspiracy in connection with alleged dog fighting operations.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Richmond says Carlos L. Harvey, of King George; Chester A. Moody Jr., of Glenn Dale, Maryland; Emmanuel A. Powe Sr., of Frederick, Maryland; and Odell S. Anderson Sr., of Washington, D.C. were named in documents filed by the U.S. attorney’s office on Friday.

According to prosecutors, the alleged co-conspirators maintained property and equipment to house and train “pit bull-type dogs” for use in dog fights, and also allegedly arranged for fights and taking dogs to fights.

