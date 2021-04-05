Internet hot spot trailers pop up and connect community in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve all come to realize the importance of high-speed internet, whether it be for a meeting or to download homework but not everywhere in the Shenandoah Valley is fortunate to have it.

“Right now, Page County does not have broadband access,” Amity Moler, County Administrator, said.

In rural communities, it can be even more difficult like Page County but Moler said the county is trying to make that need more accessible through its hot spot trailer program.

“We applied for the fast track broadband funding and we received the funding to build eight trailers as well as two other projects,” Moler said.

It was a total of $78,800 that went into the project and the trailers were created by a local organization using Sprint cellular. With no password and some restrictions, the community can be within 300 feet of the trailers and get access to the internet during the daytime.

“This was a way that we could try to bring some internet to people without you know fiber but it seems to help a lot of people have been using it,” Moler said.

Moler said she also hopes the devices can help with residents who may have telehealth appointments and future plans for the trailers are already being made once the pandemic is over.

“In the future, once we do have more broadband connectivity it can be used in search and rescue in remote areas that might not have the best coverage,” Moler said.

The eight trailers are scattered throughout Page County but a user-friendly interactive map makes them easy to find. Moler said for now the trailers will stay where they are until they realize a need might be greater in another part of the county.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.