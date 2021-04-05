JMU brings back the bricks to cut down on those stolen from campus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — It’s something James Madison University officials say happens around this time every year, and in an effort to cut down on the occurrences, the university will be bringing back its stack of free bricks.

“When I got here two and a half years ago, everyone told me we had this brick stealing problem,” Vice President of Student Affairs Tim Miller said. “I asked what that meant, and they said, “Oh, students like Quad bricks so they can take it with them.’”

University officials said it’s something that’s been going on for a few years and no one is really sure why it started.

However, Miller said it can become an issue and hazardous for people who may trip on an uneven walkway.

“Stealing Quad bricks is not positive, but I think they want a piece of JMU, and who wouldn’t?” Miller said. “I mean, I went here. I love this place and I want a piece of JMU, too, so let’s give them a piece that doesn’t make other people’s lives harder. So that’s what we did.”

In 2019, the university left a stack of Quad bricks out near Wilson Hall for graduates to take home.

“Two years ago when we started, we almost diminished the number to nothing on the number of bricks that were stolen out of the walkway, and we were giving away a couple hundred from the stack,” Miller said.

From April until graduation, Miller said a new stack of bricks will be left outside Darcus Johnson Hall for graduates to freely take.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.