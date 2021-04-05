Advertisement

JMU on “standby” as Dukes try to schedule game

The James Madison football team is hoping to play Saturday at home but there is no game...
The James Madison football team is hoping to play Saturday at home but there is no game currently scheduled.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is hoping to play Saturday at home but there is no game currently scheduled.

Speaking on the CAA Coaches weekly Zoom teleconference Monday morning, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes are on “standby” as they try to find a conference opponent to play at Bridgeforth Stadium. James Madison’s previously scheduled home game this Saturday against Elon has been postponed due COVID-19 issues with the Phoenix. JMU did not play this past Saturday after a road game at Richmond was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Spiders.

JMU has played just one game since March 6 due to COVID-19 issues with the Dukes and their opponents.

“We feel like we owe it to our fans and our team to play a home, conference game,” said Cignetti. “That doesn’t mean that we wouldn’t entertain options outside of that but that’s definitely our first preference and there’s still so many variables.”

James Madison is currently 4-0 overall (2-0 CAA) and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,267 on Sunday
George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton, Va.
Officials: Staunton man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Easter Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg
Churches continue to find creative ways to worship in the pandemic

Latest News

Six local teams are preparing to play in the VHSL spring football postseason.
VHSL spring football playoff matchups announced
James Madison softball is 14-1.
JMU sports roundup: Sunday, April 4
Bridgewater wins final game of 2020-21 season.
Bridgewater football wins season finale, Clark’s final game
Bridgewater College baseball drops a doubleheader to Randolph-Macon.
Bridgewater College baseball and soccer with big Saturday matchups