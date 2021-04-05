JMU on “standby” as Dukes try to schedule game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is hoping to play Saturday at home but there is no game currently scheduled.

Speaking on the CAA Coaches weekly Zoom teleconference Monday morning, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes are on “standby” as they try to find a conference opponent to play at Bridgeforth Stadium. James Madison’s previously scheduled home game this Saturday against Elon has been postponed due COVID-19 issues with the Phoenix. JMU did not play this past Saturday after a road game at Richmond was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Spiders.

JMU has played just one game since March 6 due to COVID-19 issues with the Dukes and their opponents.

“We feel like we owe it to our fans and our team to play a home, conference game,” said Cignetti. “That doesn’t mean that we wouldn’t entertain options outside of that but that’s definitely our first preference and there’s still so many variables.”

James Madison is currently 4-0 overall (2-0 CAA) and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country.

