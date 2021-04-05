Local YMCAs hold diabetes prevention and management class

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta and Waynesboro YMCA along with Augusta Health have come together to lead a class focused on diabetes prevenetion and management.

“It is 150 minutes of activity per week. We track our nutrition, what we’re eating throughout the day, any kind of snacks. We talk about ways to help each other achieve our goals,” Wendy Shutty said.

Shutty is the fitness director of the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.

“Our hope is to provide enough education with our program along with Augusta Health and their diabetes prevention program. We’re hoping to educate the people in our community and provide them a means that they can get that education and adopt a healthier lifestyle,”

LEAN stands for Lifelong Essentials for Activity and Nutrition.

“Especially those who are at risk for type two diabetes, studies have shown making a lifestyle change and increasing activity can actually reverse that [those at risk for diabetes] and they be at the point when they need to go on medication then lower the risk,” Shutty said.

There will be a class at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA every Wednesday and one at the Waynesboro YMCA every Tuesday morning.

YMCA members get a discount on the course. More information on pricing and registration can be found by clicking here.

