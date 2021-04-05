Noble Supply & Logistics picks up TSSI

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Noble Supply and Logistics, a Boston-based company, has acquired Harrisonburg’s Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc., better known as TSSI.

TSSI supplies tactical equipment for the military, law enforcement and more.

The company is in its 41st year, and President and CEO Bill Strang said he knew it was time for him to step down and retire.

Strang started the company in his house in Harrisonburg in 1980 and it has been growing ever since.

He said that when he planned to leave, he didn’t want the company to change, for the employees to lose their jobs or for the company to leave the Valley.

“We’re a part of the community. We’re involved in the communities in a variety of different things. Our families are here, everything that we do is around what happens here in the area, so by the fact that TSSI is going to remain TSSI, to me, gives me a good feeling that I made the right decision by partnering with Tom Noble,” Strang said.

TSSI will keep its name and will continue managing the defense department and federal agency contracts under Noble & Supply Logistics.

