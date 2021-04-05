Advertisement

Noble Supply & Logistics picks up TSSI

The Harrisonburg defense supply company with continue to operate under Noble Supply & Logistics.
TSSI was acquired by Noble Supply & Logistics
TSSI was acquired by Noble Supply & Logistics(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Noble Supply and Logistics, a Boston-based company, has acquired Harrisonburg’s Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc., better known as TSSI.

TSSI supplies tactical equipment for the military, law enforcement and more.

The company is in its 41st year, and President and CEO Bill Strang said he knew it was time for him to step down and retire.

Strang started the company in his house in Harrisonburg in 1980 and it has been growing ever since.

He said that when he planned to leave, he didn’t want the company to change, for the employees to lose their jobs or for the company to leave the Valley.

“We’re a part of the community. We’re involved in the communities in a variety of different things. Our families are here, everything that we do is around what happens here in the area, so by the fact that TSSI is going to remain TSSI, to me, gives me a good feeling that I made the right decision by partnering with Tom Noble,” Strang said.

TSSI will keep its name and will continue managing the defense department and federal agency contracts under Noble & Supply Logistics.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,267 on Sunday
George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton, Va.
Officials: Staunton man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Easter Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg
Churches continue to find creative ways to worship in the pandemic

Latest News

New bricks will be added to the stack once it gets low.
JMU brings back the bricks to cut down on those stolen from campus
VDH hiring for positions in ongoing COVID-19 response efforts
Crash on I-81 causes delays in Augusta Co
Crash on I-81 causes delays in Augusta Co
Evening Weather forecast 4/5/2021
Evening Weather forecast 4/5/2021