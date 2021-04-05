Officials: Staunton man charged with online solicitation of a minor

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Officials report a Staunton man was taken into custody on Friday, April 2, after an online investigation that took place over the course of a week.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was conducting online investigations to the solicitations of minor children by posing as a teenage girl.

Officials say after allegedly sending numerous explicit messages, the Staunton man agreed to meet the fictitious teen and was taken into custody by investigators on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton was charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties of a minor.

Marshall is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

