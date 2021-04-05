Advertisement

Police investigate homicide near VCU campus

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near VCU’s campus.

Police were called to the 400 block of Gilmer Street on Sunday, April 4 for the death.

The suspect is in custody, police say.

The VCU Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the VCU community at this time.

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation.

