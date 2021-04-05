RAM Free Clinic returns to Harrisonburg this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Remote Area Medical (RAM) Free Clinic will be returning to Harrisonburg on April 10 and 11 to provide free care to residents of the Valley.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The free clinic will be held in collaboration with Sentara and community members at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds — located at 4808 S Valley Pike in Harrisonburg.

Services at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, general medical exams, foot care, mammograms, dermatological exams, Narcan training and Diabetes testing and education. Hep C, HIV and syphilis testing will also be available.

Patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints. Medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services free of cost.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, and remain open. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, and this process will repeat on Sunday, April 11. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, click here.

