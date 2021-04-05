Advertisement

Stuarts Draft couple visits over 338 LOVE signs

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — From Charlottesville to Radford and here in the Shenandoah Valley, a Stuarts Draft couple is making it their goal to visit every iconic “LOVE” sign the Commonwealth has to offer.

It all started back in 2018 when Todd Coburn proposed to Susie at the “LOVE” sign in Chincoteague.

“We saw our first ‘LOVE’ sign in Chincoteague, which was chairs. We were like this is really cool, so we started checking it out and we went online and found there were tons to visit,” said Susie Coburn.

To this date, the Coburns have visited over 338 signs across the state.

“It’s just something that we can do as a getaway for the day or for the weekend. We also get to see Virginia, so that’s the important thing. We are seeing the beauty of the Valley, the city metropolis’ just different things. And a lot of times all it costs is gas and food,” said Todd Coburn.

The couple documents their adventure through an Instagram page.

“It’s a good way for us to keep track of what number we are at as well,” said Todd Coburn.

