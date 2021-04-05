Vaccine clinics across the Valley prepare for Phase 2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Once Virginia moves to Phase 2 in the vaccine rollout on April 18, everyone age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and clinics are preparing for the higher demand.

Augusta Health will be expanding its current clinic on its campus to allow for up to 1,500 people per day. It will also continue mobile clinics to reach more vulnerable populations and those with mobility issues.

Isaac Izzillo, the director of the Augusta Health vaccination clinics, says right now, the hospital is above the national average for administering vaccines, and the amount of doses needed is monitored weekly.

“We’re still having limitations receiving our Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which we wish we could receive more of that. It would really open up more capabilities to helping especially these homebound individuals and people with limitations of mobility or distance,” Izzillo adds that last week they had an increased allocation of Pzifer and Moderna.

At this time, Augusta Health will continue to operate COVID-19 vaccine clinics by appointment only.

Clinics through Valley Health are trying to get as many shots in the arms of community members and patients as quickly as they can.

Valley Health is continuing to run its mass vaccination clinics in the counties of Shenandoah, Page and Warren.

Population and Community Health Officer Jeffrey Feit says Valley Health has been administering doses based on the vaccine supply they receive. Increasing the number of doses will depend on their practice’s success in pushing out doses.

“I have every confidence that the distribution system is gonna keep up with the need and that there’s a coordination between the expansion to Phase 2 by the Department of Health and the folks they talk to on the supply side,” Feit said. “We don’t really have any way of knowing what’s coming down the pipe. We ask for everything we can get each week and we’ve been really lucky so far to get a lot of vaccines, so we hope that continues to expand.”

Feit adds Valley Health is currently working through the logistics of getting home-bound people vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.