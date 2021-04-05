VDH hiring for positions in ongoing COVID-19 response efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is hiring people to help in its response efforts.

Through these new positions, local and regional health districts are hoping to streamline their focus when it comes to COVID matters.

“These new roles really provide an opportunity to shift the team structures at the local health departments from these general case investigators and contact tracers into more specialized teams,” said Elena Diskin, an Epidemiologist Program Manager at VDH.

Some of those specialized teams would focus on the transmission of COVID-19 in specific settings.

“For example, one local health department might want a really large school outbreak team, or school strike team, while another might have a lot of long-term care facilities in their jurisdiction and might need a congregant care team,” Diskin said.

Almost all these new positions are based on the needs at the local and regional levels.

Those positions fall under various categories including:

“We are really looking at how to sustain this workforce,” Diskin said. “How to meet the needs that we have. We really want to continue to communicate and collaborate and coordinate with these setting specific areas and it will really just strengthen the connections with the local communities.”

These positions are funded through an “Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity” grant through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most of that funding is available through 2023, however, that does not necessarily mean the job will disappear at that time.

“A lot of these new positions are just trying to think long-term and look at what could sustain the need for these positions,” Diskin said. “Even as case numbers go down, what support is still needed, what areas still need that dedicated attention.”

VDH is looking to fill these positions immediately.

Based on the stipulations of the grant, applicants will need to contact one of five staffing agencies listed to apply and let them know you are applying for a COVID-19 position through the Virginia Department of Health.

More information on the application process can be found here.

