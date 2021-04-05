VHSL spring football playoff matchups announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Six local teams are preparing to play in the VHSL spring football postseason.

The Region Semifinals are scheduled to kickoff later this week. The top four teams in each region have advanced to the playoffs.

Region 5D

(3) Harrisonburg at (2) William Fleming

Friday, April 9 - 7 p.m. at William Fleming H.S.

Region 2B

(4) Buffalo Gap at (1) Stuarts Draft

Friday, April 9 - 6 p.m. at Stuarts Draft H.S.

(3) Page County at (2) Strasburg

Friday, April 9 - 7 p.m. at Strasburg H.S.

Region 1B

(4) Altavista at (1) Riverheads

Friday, April 9 - 7 p.m. at Riverheads H.S.

To see all of the full VHSL spring football playoff brackets, click here.

