Advertisement

VHSL spring football playoff matchups announced

Six local teams are preparing to play in the VHSL spring football postseason.
Six local teams are preparing to play in the VHSL spring football postseason.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Six local teams are preparing to play in the VHSL spring football postseason.

The Region Semifinals are scheduled to kickoff later this week. The top four teams in each region have advanced to the playoffs.

Region 5D

(3) Harrisonburg at (2) William Fleming

Friday, April 9 - 7 p.m. at William Fleming H.S.

Region 2B

(4) Buffalo Gap at (1) Stuarts Draft

Friday, April 9 - 6 p.m. at Stuarts Draft H.S.

(3) Page County at (2) Strasburg

Friday, April 9 - 7 p.m. at Strasburg H.S.

Region 1B

(4) Altavista at (1) Riverheads

Friday, April 9 - 7 p.m. at Riverheads H.S.

To see all of the full VHSL spring football playoff brackets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,267 on Sunday
Easter Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg
Churches continue to find creative ways to worship in the pandemic
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Herring urges businesses to look out for fake vaccine cards

Latest News

James Madison softball is 14-1.
JMU sports roundup: Sunday, April 4
Bridgewater wins final game of 2020-21 season.
Bridgewater football wins season finale, Clark’s final game
Bridgewater College baseball drops a doubleheader to Randolph-Macon.
Bridgewater College baseball and soccer with big Saturday matchups
James Madison baseball holds on to beat the College of Charleston 7-4 Saturday night.
JMU sports roundup: Saturday, March 3