Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,023 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Monday, April 5, Virginia has had 626,171 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,023 case increase since Sunday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.7% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 6.4% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Thirty-one additional deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 10,360.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, April 1, Governor Northam announced vaccine eligibility would expand to all individuals in the Commonwealth age 16 and above beginning on Sunday, April 18.

On Tuesday, March 23, Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings and entertainment venues.

Starting April 1, social gatherings may now have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Entertainment venues will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity with a 500 person cap. Outdoor capacity will now be able to have up to 30 percent.

When it comes to sporting events, the number of spectators will increase to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. Masks and social distancing will still be required at this time.

Previously, Governor Northam also lifted the modified stay-at-home order, and alcohol sales have been expanded to midnight.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of April 5

By April 5, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 488,788 confirmed cases and 137,383 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 8,543,931 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 6,578,152 PCR tests, 233,613 antibody tests and 1,732,166 antigen tests.

At this point, 26,725 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 10,360 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. April 5.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 26,683 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,414 (-1 from Sunday)

• Bath County - 252

• Buena Vista - 868 (+1 from Sunday)

• Harrisonburg - 6,236 (+4 from Sunday)

• Highland County - 108 (+1 from Sunday)

• Lexington - 1,152

• Rockbridge County - 1,453 (+2 from Sunday)

• Rockingham County - 6,395 (+6 from Sunday)

• Staunton - 2,546 (+2 from Sunday)

• Waynesboro - 2,259 (-1 from Sunday)

Outbreaks: 91, with 35 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 34 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 7 in college/university settings, 2 in a child care setting and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 333,426

Lord Fairfax Health District: 19,363 total cases

• Clarke County - 899 (+3 from Sunday)

• Frederick County - 7,322 (+15 from Sunday)

• Page County - 1,917

• Shenandoah County - 3,928 (+5 from Sunday)

• Warren County - 2,601 (+1 from Sunday)

• Winchester - 2,696 (+14 from Sunday)

Outbreaks: 108, with 48 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 34 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 5 in college/university settings, 5 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings, 3 in public safety.

Total tests: 228,156

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of April 5, 2,800,332 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,543,719 people are fully vaccinated.

4,448,365 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of April 5, at least 52,012 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is 1,028.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 143,733 total cases in West Virginia as of April 5.

Grant County: 1,203 total COVID-19 cases (+15 from Sunday)

Hardy County: 1,401 total COVID-19 cases (+2 from Sunday)

Pendleton County: 671 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Sunday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

