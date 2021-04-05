Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces ‘Justice 4 All’ plan to eliminate state personal income tax

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is holding a summit on the state personal income tax bill.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is holding a summit on the state personal income tax bill.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced a fourth plan on how to eliminate the state personal income tax.

He has called it Justice 4 All and was outlining some of the initiatives during a summit Monday afternoon.

The summit has come on the heels of debate regarding West Virginia House Bill 3300, which is designed to eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

However, two of the three versions of this bill call to raise a number of taxes to help make up the difference – meaning under those versions you would pay more for goods and services.

“It’s not complicated,” Justice said about his latest plan. “I have given you a pathway that is so gentle, and it helps every single person.”

Under the Justice 4 All plan, the governor said sales tax would be raised by 1.9 percent, but he said that would result in nearly $52 million in rebate checks.

The governor said West Virginians would end up with more money in their pockets, saying there would be initially be a 50 percent income tax reduction to individuals and a 33 percent reduction to companies. He said that would create more job opportunities, especially with out-of-state companies looking to do business in West Virginia.

We have a crew at the summit. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,267 on Sunday
George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton, Va.
Officials: Staunton man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Easter Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg
Churches continue to find creative ways to worship in the pandemic

Latest News

TSSI was acquired by Noble Supply & Logistics
Noble Supply & Logistics picks up TSSI
New bricks will be added to the stack once it gets low.
JMU brings back the bricks to cut down on those stolen from campus
VDH hiring for positions in ongoing COVID-19 response efforts
Crash on I-81 causes delays in Augusta Co
Crash on I-81 causes delays in Augusta Co
Evening Weather forecast 4/5/2021
Evening Weather forecast 4/5/2021