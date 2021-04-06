Advertisement

5 Democrats running for Virginia governor to meet for debate

Virginia State University
Virginia State University(VCU)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for Virginia governor are set to meet for the first televised debate of the primary season.

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan will take the stage for an hour-long debate Tuesday night at Virginia State University.

Tuesday night’s event will offer the first chance for a statewide, televised audience to hear from the entire crowded field. The Democratic primary is June 8.

Republicans opted to choose their candidates through a convention May 8 with voting sites across the state.

