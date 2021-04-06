American Sign Language now available for Virginia’s vaccine call center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced on Tuesday that American Sign Language capabilities are now available at the state’s vaccine call center.

VDH partnered with Connect Direct to provide the service for Deaf and hard of hearing Virginians.

The service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week by videophone at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) or online by clicking the “ASL Now” button on the Vaccinate Virginia website.

Virginians using the service will be able to ask questions and chat with a representative that is ASL-fluent via videophone or webcam.

“Deaf people using video interpreters may not always have effective communication when making phone calls through the Video Relay Service,” said Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing director Eric Raff. “I am pleased that VDDHH was able to work with VDH to ensure Deaf people can directly call Vaccinate Virginia and get crucial and accurate information to protect their health during this pandemic.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.