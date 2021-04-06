Advertisement

CDC awards Virginia $77 million to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs

(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded the Commonwealth $77,125,694 million to support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake by expanding vaccine programs.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the award is part of $3 billion in funding that the CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts.

The press release says to ensure health equity and expanded access to the vaccine, 75 percent of the total funding must focus on specific programs intended to increase vaccine access among racial and ethnic minority communities, and 60 percent must go to support local health departments and community-based organizations and health centers.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky in the press release. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

For more information on where funds will be distributed, click here. Information on COVID-19 vaccine preparedness funding can be found on page 11.

