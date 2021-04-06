Here comes the sun(shine)

(WHSV) - Temperatures will continue to be warm to start off the work week. A stationary front that is parked right over our region will keep small rain chances alive, but a better chance comes later in the week.

There are several prescribed burns on going across the area this week. Please know that there will be smoke and haze in the area and you may smell some smoke.

Weather Headlines: A few things with this next week.

*We have a fairly dry forecast and a very dry surface layer. The area is still in spring wildfire season so follow all burn laws and be mindful of any legal burning. Even though high winds are not in the forecast the fry fuels are in place.

*Tree pollen is extremely high right now and will continue to be high until we can get widespread rain.

*Frost and freeze warnings will not be issued until the growing season begins. This is typically around mid-April for the Valley and closer to May for our West Virginia areas.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. With the stalled front still over our region, can’t rule out a stray shower or two at any point during the day, but rain chances will be very isolated. Another fantastic spring day as temperatures climb into the mid 70s! Lower Valleys across the Potomac Highlands into the upper 70s. Some high clouds for the afternoon. Another great day for outdoor activities.

High clouds stick around for the evening and it will be another fantastic evening with temperatures in the 60s. Cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures starting out in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and we’ll continue to see those very warm temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 70s once more. That stationary front stays close, and will set off a few isolated showers but no washout expected. In fact any rain will be limited. Otherwise a very nice day to spend some time outside. We’re watching a system that will affect the area toward the end of the week bringing much better rain chances. Staying partly cloudy as we go into the overnight with temperatures remaining mild. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a mild start to the day, temperatures in the 50s for the morning. More clouds building in for the day and turning a bit on the breezy side for the afternoon. Still a beautiful and warm day with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Our next system will be getting closer to the area. Right now we’re keeping most of Thursday mainly dry. We should start to see a few showers late into the afternoon or in the evening.

A warm evening with temperatures in the 60s and a scattered showers overnight. Overnight lows very pleasant in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s. Staying mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers for the day with our next system likely moving into our area during the day. Highs in the mid 60s. This timing may change so stay tuned. With this type of pattern in place it’s possible clouds and some showers may stick with us for the weekend. Cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to begin the day. With another system moving in, this will bring rain to the area at some point this weekend. Stay tuned as timing will be adjusted. Mild again Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mild to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Still mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

