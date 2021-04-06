Advertisement

HHS standout Cain commits to Radford

Harrisonburg High School girls basketball player Mariah Cain has committed to play at the NCAA...
Harrisonburg High School girls basketball player Mariah Cain has committed to play at the NCAA Division I level.
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School girls basketball player Mariah Cain has committed to play at the NCAA Division I level.

Cain committed to Radford Monday. She announced her decision on social media:

Cain did not play during the 2020-2021 season with Harrisonburg High School opting out of the VHSL basketball season due to COVID-19 concerns.

