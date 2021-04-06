HHS standout Cain commits to Radford

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School girls basketball player Mariah Cain has committed to play at the NCAA Division I level.

Cain committed to Radford Monday. She announced her decision on social media:

Cain did not play during the 2020-2021 season with Harrisonburg High School opting out of the VHSL basketball season due to COVID-19 concerns.

