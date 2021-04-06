HPD investigating fraudulent credit card purchases

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating several cases of lawn equipment and vehicle theft with fraudulent credit cards.

Police say local businesses have reported individuals making approximately $40,000 worth of purchases over the phone with a credit card that was obtained from an unsuspecting victim.

Police say the caller will arrange payment, hire a local tow company to pick up the merchandise and deliver it to a predetermined location. The merchandise will then go through other modes of transportation and eventually be sold, typically out of the area.

HPD says this strategy is used to keep the suspect far away from the purchase and not involved in the sale.

Officials are recommending businesses review their purchase policies and consider mandating the person who calls in the order must be the one who picks the items up and limit the dollar amounts that are acceptable to place on credit cards over the phone.

If you have any questions or related information on this type of crime, you can contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling 540-437-2640.

