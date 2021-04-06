Advertisement

Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire

Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Kim Kardashian West is a member of the Forbes billionaire list for the first time.

Forbes reports her makeup line – KKW beauty – is worth about $500 million on its own.

Kardashian West also has a majority stake in her shapewear brand Skims, which is valued at $500 million.

Those assets, plus her television show and endorsement deals, are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.

Kardashian West is not the first one in her family to make the Forbes billionaire list.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire at 21 years old.

But some critics argue, Jenner can’t be considered self-made because she comes from a wealthy, well-known family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

