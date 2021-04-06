Left lane closure on I-81 scheduled for Friday morning near Staunton, Greenville

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is alerting the public to a lane closure on southbound I-81 in the Stauton and Greenville areas on Friday morning, April 9.

The left lane on I-81S will be closed for approximately one hour between mile marker 219 and mile marker 218. This is located between exit 220 at Route 262 near Staunton and exit 213 at Route 11 near Greenville.

The closure will begin between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 9.

VDOT says the closure is for reconstruction work by the Virginia State Police resulting from a crash that happened on Saturday at mile marker 218.3.

Motorists should expect delays in this area during the closure period.

