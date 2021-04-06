Advertisement

Middle River Regional Jail inmates offered COVID-19 vaccine

(NBC29)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Almost half of the inmate population at Middle River Regional Jail received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to jail officials, the Central Shenandoah Health District notified the jail last week that the vaccine was available for inmates.

During a vaccination clinic on Monday, 371 of the 778 inmates housed at Middle River decided to take the vaccine. In a press release on Monday night, the jail reports 56 additional inmates on home electronic incarceration have been offered the vaccine at their place of employment or will be provided an opportunity for the vaccine at a later date.

