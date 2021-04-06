More prescribed burns scheduled for our area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Forest Service has scheduled additional upcoming prescribed burns for our viewing area.

Counties of Augusta (VA), Highland (VA) and Pendleton (WV)

If weather conditions are appropriate, the Forest Service may begin ignitions on Wednesday, April 7, within the 5,427-acre New Road Run area, located on the western slope of Shenandoah Mountain on the West Virginia-Virginia state line.

The area is immediately west of the Litter River Inventories Roadless area and north of the Ramsey Draft Wilderness.

Ignitions should be completed in two to three days.

Due to this prescribed burn, Reddish Knob Road, Little Stoney Road and Little Stoney Trail may be temporarily closed.

Moreland Gap area in Shenandoah County

If weather conditions are appropriate, the Forest Service will begin ignitions on Wednesday, April 7, within the 308-acre Moreland Gap area, located on Short Mountain.

The area is four miles east of Mount Jackson, Va.

Ignitions should be completed in one day.

Due to this prescribed burn, a section of the Massanutten Trail from Moreland Gap Road to State Route 730, Moreland Gap Road and State Route 730 may be temporarily closed.

