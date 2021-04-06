Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Norwegian Cruise Line is announcing plans to resume sailing after being shut down for more than a year by the pandemic.

Norwegian said Tuesday that it plans trips in late July in the Greek islands and in August in the Caribbean.

The cruise line expects the sailings to attract plenty of Americans, who can’t cruise yet in U.S. waters.

Norwegian said all passengers and crew members will need to be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 before boarding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County
A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton, Va.
Officials: Staunton man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Controlled burn to take place in Cub Run area of Shenandoah
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday

Latest News

A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13
The board will adopt the tax rate at their next meeting on April 13.
Shenandoah County BOS holds off on decision for school budget
CDC awards Virginia $77 million to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House...
US Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84; was impeached as judge
The 77-acre Piney Point reservoir is located in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area.
Florida dismisses 2nd breach risk at phosphate reservoir