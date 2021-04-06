Officials: Waynesboro man arrested in relation to distributing drugs to a minor

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Officials say a Waynesboro man was arrested on Friday, April 2, after criminal warrants were issued in relation to distributing drugs to a person under the age of 18.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, during the morning hours of Monday, March 29, officials responded to a residential address in the city of Waynesboro for a suspected overdose of a teenage juvenile.

Police say the juvenile was transported to Augusta Health and then to UVA Hospital, where they remained in critical condition until their death on April 3.

Investigators say a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 600 block of North Augusta Avenue in the city of Waynesboro, and on April 2, the following criminal warrants were obtained for 20-year-old Dylan Wright of Waynesboro:

Two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

One felony count of distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18

Two felony counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance

The Waynesboro Police Department says Wright was subsequently arrested on the warrants and is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with WHSV for updates.

