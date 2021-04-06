Advertisement

Sen. Mark Warner visits Harrisonburg, holds discussion with restaurant, venue owners

Sen. Mark Warner holds discussion with Shenandoah Valley restaurant owners
Sen. Mark Warner holds discussion with Shenandoah Valley restaurant owners(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) visited with people in the Shenandoah Valley’s restaurant community Tuesday afternoon. Warner visited Capitol Ale House on Court Square in Harrisonburg for a discussion about the state of the industry.

He is traveling this week to talk about the American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion package established a $28 billion fund to help restaurants, craft breweries and bars stay open.

Senator Warner wanted to remind the owners of these establishments that help is available.

“The restaurants are happy that the federal government is providing this assistance but they want more certainty of when they see the money,” Warner said. “When are they going to see the checks? One of the things we have tried to do is cut back on the bureaucracy.”

Republicans have criticized the plan’s price tag as being too high.

Warner also scheduled a stop at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave to talk with educators about the area’s bio-manufacturing program and the jobs it is expected to create.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County
A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton, Va.
Officials: Staunton man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Controlled burn to take place in Cub Run area of Shenandoah
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday

Latest News

FEMA to help pay funeral costs for COVID-19 related deaths
More prescribed burns scheduled for our area
HPD investigating fraudulent credit card purchases
UVA Cancer Center
Researchers say they’ve made a discovery in a cancer treatment originally thought not to work