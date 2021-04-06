Sen. Mark Warner visits Harrisonburg, holds discussion with restaurant, venue owners

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) visited with people in the Shenandoah Valley’s restaurant community Tuesday afternoon. Warner visited Capitol Ale House on Court Square in Harrisonburg for a discussion about the state of the industry.

He is traveling this week to talk about the American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion package established a $28 billion fund to help restaurants, craft breweries and bars stay open.

Senator Warner wanted to remind the owners of these establishments that help is available.

“The restaurants are happy that the federal government is providing this assistance but they want more certainty of when they see the money,” Warner said. “When are they going to see the checks? One of the things we have tried to do is cut back on the bureaucracy.”

Republicans have criticized the plan’s price tag as being too high.

Warner also scheduled a stop at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave to talk with educators about the area’s bio-manufacturing program and the jobs it is expected to create.

