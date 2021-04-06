Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is still searching for a missing man who was reportedly last seen at his residence in the 3000 block of South Ox Road in Edinburg.

Officials say Edward “Twyman” Greene, 83, was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.

According to a Facebook post from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Greene was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Officials report Greene’s vehicle, a 1997 GMC Pick Up, was discovered by a person working into a heavily wooded area in the rear of a property located in the 3700 block of South Ox Road.

According to the Facebook post, the vehicle could not be seen from neighboring residences or from the road.

SCSO deputies are continuing ground searches and utilizing canine units in an attempt to locate Greene.

If you have any information on the location of Edward Greene, you can contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

