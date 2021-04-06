Shenandoah County BOS holds off on decision for school budget

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors held a work session to discuss their thoughts before possibly approving next year’s county budget on April 13.

After last week’s public hearing where the board heard comments from more than 70 citizens, the board decided to move forward with the proposed tax rate increase of five cents in real estate taxes.

The increase will help fund 14 additional full-time first responders hired to the county this year.

However, the board decided to wait on discussing the school division’s budget until more information comes out regarding the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

“How that money is coming down and what the county has to do, personally I’m just speaking here, I would like to say maybe delay for at least a week until we can get some more information,” Steven Baker, chairman of the board, said during the meeting.

Members of the board expect the school division to receive more than $8 million from the latest stimulus package.

The board is concerned about how certain language in the plan could affect the school division receiving federal money.

“I think that the concern is that if it misses a certain level or whatever that number is, if we don’t fund it adequately, is there some risk of forfeiting a portion or all of those funds,” Evan Vass, county administrator, said.

Vass said over the next week, the board hopes to get more information on how that language applies — hopefully by April 13.

Supervisor Karl Roulston proposed the county find what the drop date deadline is for the school board, so they know what budget they are working with for next year, in case no new information is given on the ARP by next week.

“I know the schools are going to be starting their hiring process for personnel, and we are proposing a cost of living increase for county employees,” Dennis Morris, vice chairman of the board, said. “I think the schools need time to put their contracts out, and there couldn’t be a worse morale killer than the county employees get a cost of living, and the schools aren’t getting anything.”

Members of the school board who were at the work session said they believe contracts normally go out at the start of May, so there could be some wiggle room.

On April 13, the board will adopt the tax rate and general fund.

