Shenandoah Telecommunications expects to lay off hundreds of employees as part of organizational restructuring plan

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia-based Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, also known as Shentel, is laying off hundreds of employees as part of an organizational restructuring plan.

About 340 employees across Shentel’s six-state service area will be laid off.

The company expects to close a pending sale of its wireless assets to T-Mobile during the early third quarter of this year.

According to a press release from the company, Shentel will have approximately 860 employees following the restructuring to supports its broadband and tower segments.

The press release says in addition to the workforce reduction, Shentel will incur certain termination expenses, with approximately $1.7 million related to continuing operations and approximately $4.5 million related to discounted operations.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.